CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC boosted their price target on CAE from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.75.
CAE Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of CAE stock traded up C$0.58 on Friday, reaching C$29.01. 507,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.22 billion and a PE ratio of 96.70. CAE has a 52 week low of C$20.90 and a 52 week high of C$37.76.
CAE Company Profile
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
