CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC boosted their price target on CAE from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.75.

Shares of CAE stock traded up C$0.58 on Friday, reaching C$29.01. 507,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.22 billion and a PE ratio of 96.70. CAE has a 52 week low of C$20.90 and a 52 week high of C$37.76.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$933.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$941.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.3300001 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

