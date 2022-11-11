Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 321.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,047 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,997 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,200 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,785,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after buying an additional 987,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 75.0% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,380,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $106.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.21.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,223.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CZR. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.19.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

