Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Down 95.5% in October

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the October 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance

CGO opened at $9.46 on Friday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 338.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 35,759 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 20.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth $294,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

