Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Down 95.5% in October

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the October 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance
CGO opened at $9.46 on Friday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.