Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target to C$5.00

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CWXZF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at $4.29 on Monday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $7.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

