Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on APRN. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE APRN opened at $1.74 on Monday. Blue Apron has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70.

Blue Apron ( NYSE:APRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $124.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.70 million. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 213.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Apron will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Linda Findley sold 9,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $59,192.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 22,761 shares of company stock worth $135,883 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 20.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Blue Apron in the first quarter worth $41,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Blue Apron in the first quarter worth $49,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Blue Apron by 2.9% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 471,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 13,307 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Blue Apron in the second quarter worth $52,000.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

