Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Target Price to C$5.00

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
DBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.29.
Shares of DBM opened at C$5.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$502.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$5.30 and a 1 year high of C$8.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.30.
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.
