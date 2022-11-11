Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.31

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.31 and last traded at C$4.44, with a volume of 6501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Canfor Pulp Products Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of C$301.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.17.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

