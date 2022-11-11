Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Sativa Stock Down 13.1 %
CBDS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 132,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,897. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10. Cannabis Sativa has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.32.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile
