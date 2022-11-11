Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Sativa Stock Down 13.1 %

CBDS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 132,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,897. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10. Cannabis Sativa has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.32.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Featured Stories

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

