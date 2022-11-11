Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) PT Raised to $32.00

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CNNE has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Cannae from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Cannae Stock Performance

Shares of Cannae stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 48,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,288. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.79. Cannae has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $174.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 104.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cannae will post -6.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cannae by 17.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,149,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,403,000 after buying an additional 317,535 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cannae by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Cannae by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

