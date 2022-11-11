Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.28) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.06). The consensus estimate for Avalo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Avalo Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($6.36) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21. Avalo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 124,769 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $506,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 327,241 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

