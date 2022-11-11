Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Price Target to $4.25

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.65 to $4.25 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AYRWF. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Ayr Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on Ayr Wellness in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Ayr Wellness from C$40.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Ayr Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of Ayr Wellness stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.18 million and a P/E ratio of -8.92. Ayr Wellness has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.56). The company had revenue of $110.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.70 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. Research analysts forecast that Ayr Wellness will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

