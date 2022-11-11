Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ouster in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.73). The consensus estimate for Ouster’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ouster’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Get Ouster alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ouster from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of Ouster from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Ouster to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.56.

Ouster Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Ouster

OUST opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Ouster has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72. The company has a market cap of $199.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.17.

In other news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 26,629 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $36,481.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 964,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,665.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,914 shares of company stock worth $55,267. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust bought a new stake in Ouster in the first quarter worth about $55,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ouster in the first quarter worth $68,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Ouster during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.