Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.61). The consensus estimate for eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFTR opened at $0.49 on Friday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $10.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Financial LLC purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 150.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,693,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 1,016,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

