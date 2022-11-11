Capital One Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $23.96 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $23.71. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $24.93 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Shares of FANG opened at $160.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.48 and a 200-day moving average of $133.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $166.38.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $2.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,972 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,706.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 48,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 45,944 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 57,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 25,397 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

