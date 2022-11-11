Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CRLFF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,668. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.23. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $7.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0434 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 8.45%.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

