Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday.
Cardinal Energy Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of CRLFF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,668. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.23. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $7.93.
Cardinal Energy Increases Dividend
About Cardinal Energy
Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cardinal Energy (CRLFF)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.