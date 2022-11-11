CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO) CEO A Hadi Chaudhry Sells 3,240 Shares

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO – Get Rating) CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $85,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CareCloud Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTBCO opened at $25.05 on Friday. CareCloud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $27.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.03.

CareCloud Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1823 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

