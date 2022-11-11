CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) PT Lowered to C$5.00

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Desjardins from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CHHHF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on CareRx from C$6.50 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CareRx from C$6.50 to C$6.20 in a report on Thursday.

CareRx Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CHHHF remained flat at $2.07 on Friday. CareRx has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09.

About CareRx

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty pharmacy services to seniors in Canada. The company operates a network of pharmacy fulfilment centers that provide chronic medication and other specialty clinical pharmacy services. It serves approximately 50,000 residents in approximately 900 seniors and other communities, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

