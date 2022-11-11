CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Trading Down 18.3%

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 18.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 1,901,482 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,610,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46.
CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06). CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $76.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarLotz, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.
CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.
