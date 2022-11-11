CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Trading Down 18.3%

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 18.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 1,901,482 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,610,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

CarLotz Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06). CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $76.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarLotz, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarLotz

About CarLotz

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CarLotz by 126.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,232 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarLotz during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in CarLotz by 94.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 287,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 139,387 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CarLotz by 64.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 221,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 86,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CarLotz by 92.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 66,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

See Also

