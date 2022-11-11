Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CGBD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlyle Secured Lending currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.38.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,013. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $718.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.63. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Carlyle Secured Lending Dividend Announcement

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 54.89%. Analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlyle Secured Lending

In other Carlyle Secured Lending news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 2,975 shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $42,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,146.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 1,110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.