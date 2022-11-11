CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarParts.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarParts.com currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 60,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $281.56 million, a PE ratio of -475.00 and a beta of 2.27. CarParts.com has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $15.53.
CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.
