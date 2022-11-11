Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TAST remained flat at $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $3.70.

Carrols Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:TAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.15). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $441.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.22 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 488.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 375,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 311,328 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,252,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 279,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 355.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 337,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 263,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 334,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 206,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.52% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

