Cartesi Market Cap Reaches $74.86 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded up 18.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. In the last week, Cartesi has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. One Cartesi token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $74.86 million and $20.86 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Cartesi alerts:

Cartesi Token Profile

Cartesi’s launch date was April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,461,833 tokens. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cartesi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain.The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger.”

