Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at TD Securities

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CADNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.61.

Cascades Stock Performance

CADNF stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41. Cascades has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

About Cascades

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

