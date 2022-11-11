Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.13-$3.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.63 billion-$4.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.08 billion.
Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.17. 75,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,393,886. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. Catalent has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $136.13.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalent will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $136,115.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,356 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Catalent by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $679,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at $363,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
