Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CPRX. StockNews.com cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.13.

NASDAQ:CPRX traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.24. 39,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.27. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $17.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.29 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 25.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 130,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $1,812,070.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 475,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,942.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $2,029,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 761,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,306,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 130,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $1,812,070.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,590,942.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 795,748 shares of company stock valued at $11,434,354 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. State Street Corp lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,437,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,117,000 after buying an additional 819,524 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after buying an additional 1,560,086 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,784,000 after buying an additional 241,686 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,910,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after buying an additional 807,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,611,000 after buying an additional 145,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

