Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.40.

CAT stock opened at $232.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

