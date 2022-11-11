Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $233.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The firm has a market cap of $121.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.94.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

