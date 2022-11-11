CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) PT Lowered to C$79.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CCDBF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday.
CCL Industries Price Performance
CCDBF stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.78. 26 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.65. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $55.65.
CCL Industries Company Profile
CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, and provides media and software solutions. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.
