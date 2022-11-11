CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Cut to C$77.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCL.B. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$75.89.

CCL Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

TSE:CCL.B traded down C$0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$59.51. 221,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,041. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$65.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.43. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of C$53.36 and a twelve month high of C$69.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Insider Transactions at CCL Industries

About CCL Industries

In other CCL Industries news, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 9,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.52, for a total transaction of C$595,653.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,848 shares in the company, valued at C$5,135,141.57. In other CCL Industries news, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 9,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.52, for a total transaction of C$595,653.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,848 shares in the company, valued at C$5,135,141.57. Also, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.84, for a total value of C$997,265.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,871,588.02. Insiders have sold 46,332 shares of company stock worth $3,090,225 over the last quarter.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

