CEEK VR Market Cap Achieves $90.50 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 10th. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000639 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $90.50 million and approximately $7.38 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17,565.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009056 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006311 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00046104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00041909 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00023164 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00242919 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.10454627 USD and is down -9.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $10,628,026.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

