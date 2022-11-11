Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,000 shares, a growth of 265.2% from the October 15th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Cellnex Telecom Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CLLNY traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.33. 25,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,642. Cellnex Telecom has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $31.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cellnex Telecom from €58.00 ($58.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

