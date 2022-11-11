CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.37-$1.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.48-$1.50 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.08.

CNP traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,753,926. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman bought 8,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $193,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $205,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

