Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Update

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the October 15th total of 115,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Central Japan Railway Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of CJPRY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 64,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,227. Central Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

