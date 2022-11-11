Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Update

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the October 15th total of 115,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Central Japan Railway Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of CJPRY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 64,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,227. Central Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
Central Japan Railway Company Profile
