Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

CENX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research cut Century Aluminum from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Aluminum currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of CENX opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $30.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.41). Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $856.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,814 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 471.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,341,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after buying an additional 1,107,112 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth $17,607,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth $12,649,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Century Aluminum by 100.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 362,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

