Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPSC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 270.6% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 926,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 676,469 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 76.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of IPSC opened at $11.58 on Friday. Century Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 17.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Century Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

