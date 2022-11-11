Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 118.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPSC traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. 78,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,239. The company has a quick ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 17.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Century Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $647.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.38.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Century Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPSC. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,028,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 200,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

