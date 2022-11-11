Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 459,862 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 9,921.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 464,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459,862 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $43,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,022.7% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.32. The stock had a trading volume of 13,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,105. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $113.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.65 and its 200-day moving average is $99.07.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

