Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,928 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $40,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,885,000 after buying an additional 1,444,503 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,424,000 after purchasing an additional 883,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,078,000 after buying an additional 637,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,835,000 after buying an additional 3,438,481 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IWM traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,514,468. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.72. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $240.76.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

