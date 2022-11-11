Cerity Partners LLC Has $69.72 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 213,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 0.8% of Cerity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $69,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $5.90 on Friday, hitting $341.72. The company had a trading volume of 13,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,283. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $324.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.63. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

