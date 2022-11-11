Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,804 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 123,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 44,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 19,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $466,000.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.95. 164,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,242,039. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.31. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $116.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

