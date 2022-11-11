Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 237,177 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 178.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,177 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.6% of Cerity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $53,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 932.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $5.54 on Friday, hitting $186.84. The company had a trading volume of 314,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,014,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.73 and a twelve month high of $186.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.41 and a 200-day moving average of $160.17.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,191 shares of company stock worth $40,107,731. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

