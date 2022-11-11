Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 415,962 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 4,265.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415,962 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $30,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 276,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,060,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 739,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,658,000 after buying an additional 177,764 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,735. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.25. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $90.25.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

