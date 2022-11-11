CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet cut shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CEVA from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CEVA from $58.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $654.01 million, a P/E ratio of -30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.90. CEVA has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $50.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CEVA will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CEVA in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CEVA by 96.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CEVA by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.