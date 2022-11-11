CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CEVA. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CEVA from $58.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of CEVA from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CEVA stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.19. 113,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,093. CEVA has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $50.85. The stock has a market cap of $654.12 million, a PE ratio of 704.93, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.90.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.07%. CEVA’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CEVA will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in CEVA by 3.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CEVA by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

