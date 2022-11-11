CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Cowen

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CEVA to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CEVA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CEVA stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.77. 949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,233. CEVA has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $50.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $667.46 million, a PE ratio of -31.98, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.06.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CEVA will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in CEVA by 100.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in CEVA by 10.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CEVA by 15.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CEVA by 27.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 373,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after purchasing an additional 79,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CEVA by 4.5% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

