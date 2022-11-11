CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) has been given a €100.00 ($100.00) target price by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CWC. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €95.00 ($95.00) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($103.00) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA stock traded up €3.80 ($3.80) on Friday, reaching €86.60 ($86.60). 4,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,650. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €75.73 and its 200-day moving average price is €81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €69.90 ($69.90) and a 1-year high of €132.40 ($132.40). The company has a market cap of $622.76 million and a P/E ratio of 13.53.

About CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

