CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Update

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 83.7% from the October 15th total of 17,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of CFBK opened at $23.50 on Friday. CF Bankshares has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The company has a market cap of $124.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.30%.
CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans.
