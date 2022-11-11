CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Update

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 83.7% from the October 15th total of 17,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of CFBK opened at $23.50 on Friday. CF Bankshares has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The company has a market cap of $124.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07.

CF Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Bankshares

About CF Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFBK. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $5,548,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 92.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 173,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 83,333 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 33,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 53.7% during the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 26,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans.

