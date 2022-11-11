CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target Increased to C$135.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on GIB. TD Securities upped their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on CGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.44.
CGI Stock Performance
Shares of GIB stock remained flat at $85.46 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,866. CGI has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $90.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CGI
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
