CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.99

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.99 and traded as low as C$0.92. CGX Energy shares last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 35,966 shares trading hands.

CGX Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of C$311.05 million and a PE ratio of -16.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.10.

Get CGX Energy alerts:

CGX Energy (CVE:OYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that CGX Energy Inc. will post -0.0412903 EPS for the current year.

About CGX Energy

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CGX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.