Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 98.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 110.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.23.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $237.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $397.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

